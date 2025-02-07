UNRWA Faces Critical Challenges Amid Israeli Ban and Funding Cuts

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) is facing significant challenges, as its operations are threatened by an Israeli ban and U.S. funding cuts. Despite these hurdles, the agency continues to provide services in Gaza and the West Bank.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner general, highlighted that although they are maintaining operations, staff have been forced to leave East Jerusalem due to visa issues. The agency is also experiencing a politically motivated disinformation campaign aimed at dismantling its mission.

The U.S. has ceased funding UNRWA, citing allegations against some of its staff. Lazzarini called for increased support from Gulf Arab countries and other donors, as UNRWA is vital for millions of Palestinian refugees who rely on its services across the region.

