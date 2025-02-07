Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Visionary Posters Stir Political Discourse in Lucknow

Posters outside the Samajwadi Party's office predict Akhilesh Yadav will bring major political changes in 2027 and organize a grand Ardhkumbh in 2032. Yadav criticizes the UP government over fatalities at Mahakumbh, demanding transparency and an all-party meeting for disaster management improvements, suggesting Army involvement for better oversight.

Akhilesh Yadav's Visionary Posters Stir Political Discourse in Lucknow
Visual from the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, posters outside the Samajwadi Party's Lucknow office predict groundbreaking political shifts led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. With claims of transformative changes in 2027 and the organization of a significant Ardhkumbh in 2032, these visuals highlight Yadav's spiritual engagement, evidenced by his recent holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 26.

The posters read, "27 mein aayenge Akhilesh, 32 mein bhavya Ardhkumbh karayenge vishesh," placing Yadav at the center of future political discourse. Meanwhile, Yadav has taken an assertive stance against the Uttar Pradesh government, criticizing its handling of the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh Mela's second Shahi Snan, which resulted in the loss of 30 lives and injuries to approximately 60 individuals.

During a parliamentary debate, Yadav demanded an all-party meeting to enhance transparency about the stampede tragedy, urging for improved disaster management and suggesting the involvement of the Army in overseeing such events. He insisted on presenting accurate information on the fatalities and the arrangements made, while reprimanding the government's apparent suppression of the incident's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

