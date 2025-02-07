Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Deportation of Indians by US, Questions Exit Poll Accuracy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticizes the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US, urging the Indian government to defend its citizens. Meanwhile, he dismisses exit polls predicting BJP's victory in Delhi, expressing confidence in AAP's success despite past inaccuracies in such forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:57 IST
Sanjay Raut Criticizes Deportation of Indians by US, Questions Exit Poll Accuracy
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced strong criticism against the Indian government's handling of the recent deportations of Indian citizens from the United States. Raut argues that the flight carrying deportees should have been barred from departing the US to ensure proper legal treatment according to Indian law.

Raut condemned the US's treatment of the deported individuals, stating that their shackles were unjust and emphasizing the complexities of immigration issues. He called on the Indian authorities to assertively protect its nationals and uphold their rights once they entered Indian airspace, regardless of their status in the US.

In a separate statement, Raut dismissed exit polls indicating a BJP victory in Delhi's upcoming elections, recalling inaccuracies in previous projections. Highlighting his confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's chances, he asserted that the actual results on February 8 would validate his stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025