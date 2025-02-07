Sanjay Raut Criticizes Deportation of Indians by US, Questions Exit Poll Accuracy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has voiced strong criticism against the Indian government's handling of the recent deportations of Indian citizens from the United States. Raut argues that the flight carrying deportees should have been barred from departing the US to ensure proper legal treatment according to Indian law.

Raut condemned the US's treatment of the deported individuals, stating that their shackles were unjust and emphasizing the complexities of immigration issues. He called on the Indian authorities to assertively protect its nationals and uphold their rights once they entered Indian airspace, regardless of their status in the US.

In a separate statement, Raut dismissed exit polls indicating a BJP victory in Delhi's upcoming elections, recalling inaccuracies in previous projections. Highlighting his confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's chances, he asserted that the actual results on February 8 would validate his stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)