Hungary and US Poised to Sign Groundbreaking Economic Deal

Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Hungary is on the brink of solidifying an important economic agreement with the United States. This development aims to repair the 'damage' caused by previous diplomatic interactions under the earlier American government.

Orban criticized the previous Democratic administration for failing to renew crucial agreements, imposing sanctions, and complicating travel relations. According to him, the forthcoming agreement is expected to stimulate US investments in Hungary.

Details of the agreement remain undisclosed, but the Hungarian government sees it as a crucial step toward enhancing bilateral economic relations and rectifying past challenges.

