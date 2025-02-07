Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Quest for Fair Allocation: CM Stalin's Halwa Jibe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Central government for neglecting the state in fund allocation, using the metaphor 'halwa' to denote deception. Despite December 2023 floods, minimal relief was provided by the Centre. Stalin highlighted the state's resilience and continued development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:18 IST
In a scathing critique of the Central government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his discontent over the state's exclusion from substantial financial allocations, using the term 'halwa' to symbolize deception.

During a visit to Tirunelveli, Stalin lamented the minimal relief provided by the Centre following unprecedented December 2023 floods, despite visits from two Central Ministers to the affected areas.

Emphasizing the resilience of his administration, Stalin noted that state-led initiatives continue unhindered, highlighting the state's top position in national surveys even amidst a lack of central support.

