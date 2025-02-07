Tamil Nadu's Quest for Fair Allocation: CM Stalin's Halwa Jibe

In a scathing critique of the Central government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his discontent over the state's exclusion from substantial financial allocations, using the term 'halwa' to symbolize deception.

During a visit to Tirunelveli, Stalin lamented the minimal relief provided by the Centre following unprecedented December 2023 floods, despite visits from two Central Ministers to the affected areas.

Emphasizing the resilience of his administration, Stalin noted that state-led initiatives continue unhindered, highlighting the state's top position in national surveys even amidst a lack of central support.

