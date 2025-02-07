Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Voter List Anomalies

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Maharashtra, Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SS have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the state's voter lists. Accusations have been leveled at the ruling BJP, suggesting the addition of 39 lakh voters to the rolls, a figure equaling the population of a state like Himachal Pradesh.

During a press conference, prominent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the rise in voter numbers should prompt serious scrutiny. He implored the Election Commission to disclose the voter lists, underscoring that the opposition's vote share remained consistent, whereas the new voters have apparently skewed towards the BJP.

Flanked by NCP-SS's Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Gandhi denounced the situation as a severe breach of democratic processes. With allegations of misconduct casting a shadow on the EC, the opposition demands transparency and threatens legal action if the voter data is not revealed.

