Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh vs. India Over Hasina's Remarks
Bangladesh's foreign ministry urged India to stop Sheikh Hasina from making 'false and fabricated' comments. Hasina, in India after violent protests, accused the interim Bangladesh government of unconstitutional power seizure. The political turmoil continues, with calls for restoring order and protecting Awami League properties.
Bangladesh has expressed strong dissatisfaction with India, requesting it to prevent the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from issuing 'false and fabricated' remarks during her stay in the neighboring nation.
Hasina retreated to India in August amid severe protests that resulted in over a thousand fatalities. In a recent online speech, she urged her supporters to oppose the interim government in Bangladesh, accusing it of an unconstitutional power seizure.
The ongoing unrest has seen demonstrators targeting the home of Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father and a key figure in Bangladesh's independence. Despite diplomatic appeals and concerns, tension remains high as both nations navigate the implications of these contentious issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impartial Leadership in Question: BNP Raises Concerns over Bangladesh Interim Government
A New Dawn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape: The Exclusion of Awami League
Bangladesh's Interim Government Takes Stand for Women's Recreational Rights
Awami League Rises to Challenge Interim Governance in Bangladesh
Awami League Launches Nation-Wide Protests Over 'False Cases' and Minority Persecution