Phone-Tapping Row Sparks Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly
In the Rajasthan Assembly, Congress MLAs erupted in protest over allegations of phone tapping involving Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. The assembly was adjourned as the uproar unfolded. Opposition leader Tikaram Jully and other Congress members demanded answers from the chief minister, fueling a heated debate in the House.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed chaos on Friday as Congress MLAs raised a storm over allegations of phone tapping against Minister Kirodi Lal Meena. The accusations led to a temporary adjournment of the House proceedings.
Wearing black bands, Congress members shouted slogans, demanding the chief minister's resignation. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully spearheaded the claims, accusing the chief minister of tapping Meena's phone and calling for accountability.
As tempers flared, Speaker Vasudev Devnani attempted to restore order, but the uproar persisted, forcing another suspension of proceedings. The drama extended beyond the House, with Congress leaders insisting on a response from the chief minister to resume debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
