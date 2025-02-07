Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants

Congress leaders in Telangana held a protest against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao participated, symbolically locking chains around his hands. The NDA government faces criticism for its inaction as over 15,668 Indians have been deported since 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:16 IST
Protest Erupts Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants
Representative Image Image Credit: thebluediamondgallery.com
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Telangana against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao and other leaders symbolically locked chains around their hands during the demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan, showing their discontent with the handling of deportation processes.

The protestors accused the NDA government of ignoring the issue despite thousands of Indian citizens being deported and mistreated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025