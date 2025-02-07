Protest Erupts Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants
Congress leaders in Telangana held a protest against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao participated, symbolically locking chains around his hands. The NDA government faces criticism for its inaction as over 15,668 Indians have been deported since 2009.
On Friday, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Telangana against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US.
Former MP V Hanumantha Rao and other leaders symbolically locked chains around their hands during the demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan, showing their discontent with the handling of deportation processes.
The protestors accused the NDA government of ignoring the issue despite thousands of Indian citizens being deported and mistreated.
