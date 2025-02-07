Protest Erupts Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants

On Friday, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in Telangana against the mistreatment of illegal Indian immigrants being deported from the US.

Former MP V Hanumantha Rao and other leaders symbolically locked chains around their hands during the demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan, showing their discontent with the handling of deportation processes.

The protestors accused the NDA government of ignoring the issue despite thousands of Indian citizens being deported and mistreated.

(With inputs from agencies.)