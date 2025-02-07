Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Bangladesh and India Clash Over Hasina's Controversial Speech

Bangladesh has issued a protest note to India after its former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, addressed her supporters from India, urging resistance against Bangladesh's interim government. India condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader's home, urging both nations to maintain beneficial relations amid the diplomatic tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh has issued a formal protest to India following a speech by its former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, delivered while in India. The Bangladesh government has demanded India halt what it described as Hasina's 'fabricated' remarks, claiming they destabilize relations, as tensions between the two nations rise.

In response, India summoned Bangladesh's envoy, stating that Hasina's views are her own and should not be conflated with India's stance. The two neighboring countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat ever since Hasina fled to India amidst violent unrest in Bangladesh.

India condemned the torching attempt on the house of Hasina's father and Bangladesh's founding leader, characterizing it as vandalism. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's interim chief advisor, Muhammad Yunus, called for calm, warning that deteriorating law and order could send a negative international message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

