Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls Controversy: Leaders Call for Probe Amid Voter Allegations

Amidst allegations of irregularities in Maharashtra elections, political leaders demand thorough investigations. Rahul Gandhi presented data disputing voter additions, urging the Election Commission for transparency. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed the claims, suggesting the opposition conduct its own probe. The situation intensifies as re-election demands arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:21 IST
Maharashtra Polls Controversy: Leaders Call for Probe Amid Voter Allegations
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has challenged Gandhi to conduct his own probe into the matter. Pawar remarked that similar accusations are expected following the Delhi election results, emphasizing that criticism without evidence holds little value.

In a statement, Gandhi underscored discrepancies in voter numbers, claiming as many new voters as the population of Himachal Pradesh have been added in BJP-strong constituencies. He flagged inconsistencies between Maharashtra's population and the number of registered voters, urging the Election Commission to release voter lists for verification.

Calls for re-elections have surfaced with suggestions of confusion over party symbols altering election outcomes. Politicians from various factions stress the need for electoral fairness. As the Maharashtra assembly polls fade into memory, demands for clarity on these voting irregularities are gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025