Maharashtra Polls Controversy: Leaders Call for Probe Amid Voter Allegations

Amid allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of irregularities in the Maharashtra elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has challenged Gandhi to conduct his own probe into the matter. Pawar remarked that similar accusations are expected following the Delhi election results, emphasizing that criticism without evidence holds little value.

In a statement, Gandhi underscored discrepancies in voter numbers, claiming as many new voters as the population of Himachal Pradesh have been added in BJP-strong constituencies. He flagged inconsistencies between Maharashtra's population and the number of registered voters, urging the Election Commission to release voter lists for verification.

Calls for re-elections have surfaced with suggestions of confusion over party symbols altering election outcomes. Politicians from various factions stress the need for electoral fairness. As the Maharashtra assembly polls fade into memory, demands for clarity on these voting irregularities are gaining momentum.

