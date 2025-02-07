Left Menu

Syria's New Leader Welcomed by Germany and France for Reconstruction Talks

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited to Germany for discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Syria’s reconstruction. This follows an earlier invitation from France. Scholz emphasized the need for a comprehensive political process inclusive of all Syrians and highlighted ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:10 IST
Syria's New Leader Welcomed by Germany and France for Reconstruction Talks
President

Syria's newly appointed leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, received an official invitation to visit Germany for discussions surrounding Syria's future reconstruction, according to his office. This development follows a similar invitation from France, indicating a European diplomatic effort to engage with the new Syrian administration after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last December.

In a detailed conversation lasting an hour, Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed Germany's readiness to aid Syria's rebuilding efforts. Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their recent political achievement and the ousting of the Assad regime. The two leaders discussed the necessity for a political process that would include all segments of the Syrian population.

The call also touched upon security concerns, with Scholz underscoring the importance of ongoing anti-terrorism measures to ensure safety within Syria and globally. Germany remains committed to supporting a stable and secure Syrian state as part of a larger international security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025