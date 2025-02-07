Syria's New Leader Welcomed by Germany and France for Reconstruction Talks
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited to Germany for discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding Syria’s reconstruction. This follows an earlier invitation from France. Scholz emphasized the need for a comprehensive political process inclusive of all Syrians and highlighted ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.
Syria's newly appointed leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, received an official invitation to visit Germany for discussions surrounding Syria's future reconstruction, according to his office. This development follows a similar invitation from France, indicating a European diplomatic effort to engage with the new Syrian administration after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last December.
In a detailed conversation lasting an hour, Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed Germany's readiness to aid Syria's rebuilding efforts. Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their recent political achievement and the ousting of the Assad regime. The two leaders discussed the necessity for a political process that would include all segments of the Syrian population.
The call also touched upon security concerns, with Scholz underscoring the importance of ongoing anti-terrorism measures to ensure safety within Syria and globally. Germany remains committed to supporting a stable and secure Syrian state as part of a larger international security framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia and France to Sign Repatriation Agreement for Frenchman
Indonesia and France Reach Landmark Agreement on Repatriation of Death Row Inmate
Indonesia and France Agree on Drug Offender Repatriation
France's Bold Move: Streamlining EU Regulations Amid Global Competition
France Condemns Rwanda's Role in DRC Conflict