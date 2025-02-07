Syria's New Leader Welcomed by Germany and France for Reconstruction Talks

Syria's newly appointed leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, received an official invitation to visit Germany for discussions surrounding Syria's future reconstruction, according to his office. This development follows a similar invitation from France, indicating a European diplomatic effort to engage with the new Syrian administration after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last December.

In a detailed conversation lasting an hour, Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed Germany's readiness to aid Syria's rebuilding efforts. Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their recent political achievement and the ousting of the Assad regime. The two leaders discussed the necessity for a political process that would include all segments of the Syrian population.

The call also touched upon security concerns, with Scholz underscoring the importance of ongoing anti-terrorism measures to ensure safety within Syria and globally. Germany remains committed to supporting a stable and secure Syrian state as part of a larger international security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)