Modi's Diplomatic Double: Strengthening Ties with US and France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a key diplomatic mission with visits to the United States and France in February. During his two-day US visit starting February 12, Modi is set to hold significant bilateral meetings with President Donald Trump and engage with business leaders and the Indian community.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, this visit is pivotal to driving momentum in the India-US partnership, highlighting bipartisan support in US political spheres. Modi's itinerary also includes co-chairing the AI Action Summit in France with President Emmanuel Macron, reflecting strategic bond bolstering between India and France.

Modi's discussions are expected to span critical global areas such as trade, investment, defense cooperation, and counterterrorism. Upcoming leaders' declarations signal an intent to foster ethical AI development and introduce nuclear collaboration advancements, potentially evolving India's international relationships.

