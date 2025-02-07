Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Double: Strengthening Ties with US and France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States for bilateral talks with President Donald Trump and then head to France for the AI Action Summit co-chaired with President Emmanuel Macron. Modi aims to reinforce diplomatic relations in trade, technology, defense, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:11 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Double: Strengthening Ties with US and France
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a key diplomatic mission with visits to the United States and France in February. During his two-day US visit starting February 12, Modi is set to hold significant bilateral meetings with President Donald Trump and engage with business leaders and the Indian community.

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, this visit is pivotal to driving momentum in the India-US partnership, highlighting bipartisan support in US political spheres. Modi's itinerary also includes co-chairing the AI Action Summit in France with President Emmanuel Macron, reflecting strategic bond bolstering between India and France.

Modi's discussions are expected to span critical global areas such as trade, investment, defense cooperation, and counterterrorism. Upcoming leaders' declarations signal an intent to foster ethical AI development and introduce nuclear collaboration advancements, potentially evolving India's international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025