Left Menu

Erode East By-Election: A Decisive Face-Off

The counting of votes for the Erode East by-election commenced on a Saturday morning. The primary contestants are VC Chandirakumar from DMK and M K Seethalakshmi from NTK, following a 67.97% voter turnout. AIADMK has boycotted the election, which was called after the passing of MLA EVKS Elangovan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:10 IST
Erode East By-Election: A Decisive Face-Off
  • Country:
  • India

Vote counting for the Erode East by-election started early Saturday morning at a government college in Chithode. The process, beginning with postal ballots, is followed by electronic voting machines being opened later.

The voter turnout on Wednesday reached 67.97%, with two main candidates vying for victory: ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. A total of 46 candidates are competing, although 44 are independents.

The by-election, prompted by the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, has seen the AIADMK and other opposition parties choosing not to participate, spotlighting the direct contest between DMK and NTK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025