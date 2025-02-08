Erode East By-Election: A Decisive Face-Off

Vote counting for the Erode East by-election started early Saturday morning at a government college in Chithode. The process, beginning with postal ballots, is followed by electronic voting machines being opened later.

The voter turnout on Wednesday reached 67.97%, with two main candidates vying for victory: ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and NTK's M K Seethalakshmi. A total of 46 candidates are competing, although 44 are independents.

The by-election, prompted by the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, has seen the AIADMK and other opposition parties choosing not to participate, spotlighting the direct contest between DMK and NTK.

(With inputs from agencies.)