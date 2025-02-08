BJP Takes Lead in Delhi Assembly Polls
At the end of first-round counting in Delhi Assembly polls, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri led Chief Minister Atishi by 1,149 votes in Kalkaji. Bidhuri claimed the AAP would be 'eliminated' from Delhi, attributing BJP's growth to development priorities. Early trends showed BJP ahead in 42 seats, AAP in 27.
In the early stages of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), trailed behind BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes in the Kalkaji constituency, according to the Election Commission's initial data.
Bidhuri confidently declared that the AAP would be 'eliminated' from Delhi, and emphasized the BJP's vision of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He assured that development was the primary concern for voters in Kalkaji, and predicted a decisive mandate for the BJP.
Despite speculations about his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister post, Bidhuri dismissed the notion, emphasizing service over positions. As counting progressed, early trends indicated the BJP was advancing in 42 seats, AAP in 27, suggesting a potential shift in power in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
