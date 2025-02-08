BJP Takes Lead in Delhi Assembly Polls

In the early stages of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), trailed behind BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes in the Kalkaji constituency, according to the Election Commission's initial data.

Bidhuri confidently declared that the AAP would be 'eliminated' from Delhi, and emphasized the BJP's vision of progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He assured that development was the primary concern for voters in Kalkaji, and predicted a decisive mandate for the BJP.

Despite speculations about his potential candidacy for the Chief Minister post, Bidhuri dismissed the notion, emphasizing service over positions. As counting progressed, early trends indicated the BJP was advancing in 42 seats, AAP in 27, suggesting a potential shift in power in the national capital.

