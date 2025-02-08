BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

According to early trends from the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, setting the stage for a significant political shift in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently ahead in 27 seats.

In a surprising development, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 343 votes in New Delhi after three counting rounds, whereas his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, trails by 1,314 votes in Jagpura. AAP's Chief Minister Atishi is also behind in Kalkaji, trailing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes.

With the BJP showing a strong performance, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence about a BJP victory, stating, "The results so far are in line with our expectations, but we will wait for the final outcome." If trends solidify, the BJP could end its long period out of office since 1998, capitalizing on AAP's declining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)