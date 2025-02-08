Raut Questions Delhi Election Fairness Amid Fierce BJP Competition
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticizes the lack of alliance between Congress and AAP against BJP in Delhi elections. He alleges voter list fraud and accuses the Election Commission of bias. With BJP leading in early results, Raut suggests a larger conspiracy behind BJP's dominant performance.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut voiced concerns over the Delhi election trends, highlighting a fierce battle between the BJP and the opposition. Raut asserted that a Congress-AAP alliance could have significantly impacted the results. Both parties, he noted, have a common adversary in the BJP but chose separate strategies.
Raut firmly criticized the Election Commission and the BJP-led NDA government, accusing them of ignoring critical issues such as voter list fraud and the adoption of a 'Maharashtra pattern' in Delhi. He alleged that the EC has been passive, allowing irregularities, including suspicious voter addition, to go unchecked.
Raut suggested a possible conspiracy to influence the election in BJP's favor, citing forced tactics and questioning the election's legitimacy. Amid BJP's lead, National Conference's Omar Abdullah mocked the opposition block INDIA's performance, as trending results hinted at setbacks for both the AAP and Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining India's Constitution
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Political Showdown: AAP Under Fire After MLA's Son's Run-In with Delhi Police
Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises