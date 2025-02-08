BJP Leads Delhi Elections as Anna Hazare Criticizes AAP Leadership
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set for a majority in the Delhi assembly elections, social activist Anna Hazare criticized Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal over controversies involving liquor and money, citing a lack of strong character as a reason for dwindling support.
With election trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on course for a majority in the Delhi assembly, social activist Anna Hazare has openly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. He accused them of becoming embroiled in liquor and financial controversies, factors he believes have tarnished their reputation and reduced their support.
Addressing reporters, Hazare emphasized the need for political candidates to maintain an unblemished character and innovative ideas. He remarked that AAP had failed in this aspect, becoming entangled in scandals that damaged Kejriwal's image and led to declining votes. Hazare highlighted the importance of proving innocence when such allegations arise in politics.
Hazare further stated, "Accusations are part of politics, but one must prove innocence. I distanced myself from the party once it became evident what path they were taking." As of the latest update from the Election Commission of India, BJP leads with 46 seats, while AAP trails with 24, with key battles in key constituencies like New Delhi and Kalkaji.
As AAP seeks a third consecutive term, BJP is aiming to make a comeback after two decades. Campaign narratives were dominated by BJP's attacks on Kejriwal over alleged corruption and mismanagement of the Yamuna water issue. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have also criticized AAP, accusing them of damaging Delhi's infrastructure, thereby intensifying the political drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
