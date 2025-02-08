Thrilling Erode East Bypoll: DMK's Dominance Unfolds

In a significant development in the Erode East by-election, DMK's candidate, Chandhirakumar, has taken a commanding lead.

As per the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India, Chandhirakumar has garnered 43,624 votes by the end of the sixth round of counting, showcasing DMK's strong position.

Meanwhile, NTK's candidate, Seethalakshmi, has received 9,165 votes, further solidifying DMK's advantage in the polls.

