Thrilling Erode East Bypoll: DMK's Dominance Unfolds
In the Erode East by-election, DMK's candidate, Chandhirakumar, leads significantly with 43,624 votes at the end of the sixth counting round, while NTK's Seethalakshmi trails with 9,165 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.
In a significant development in the Erode East by-election, DMK's candidate, Chandhirakumar, has taken a commanding lead.
As per the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India, Chandhirakumar has garnered 43,624 votes by the end of the sixth round of counting, showcasing DMK's strong position.
Meanwhile, NTK's candidate, Seethalakshmi, has received 9,165 votes, further solidifying DMK's advantage in the polls.
