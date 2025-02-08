Left Menu

Tug of War: Trump, Putin, and the Future of Ukraine

Nearly three years post-invasion, Putin's forces steadily advance in Ukraine, buoy's by Russia's resilience against sanctions and military shortages in Kyiv. America, under Trump, hints at pivoting its Ukrainian support, igniting global tensions. While Trump touts a swift resolution, experts foresee prolonged negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:40 IST
Nearly three years after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, Russia's military is advancing steadily in the war-torn nation, despite Western sanctions and Ukraine's military challenges. With a new US president inclined to reevaluate military aid, Putin seems close to fulfilling his strategic aims, experts suggest.

In diplomatic exchanges, Trump praised Putin's strategic acumen, while issuing threats of tariffs and oil price cuts—dismissed by the Kremlin. Despite bold claims of ending the war swiftly, Trump's dialogue with Russia reportedly sidesteps Kyiv, raising concerns about sidelining Ukrainian interests.

While Trump seeks a peacemaking legacy, analysts caution his approach might embolden authoritarian regimes globally. Zelenskyy emphasizes that discussions must include Ukraine to protect its sovereignty, as geopolitical tensions escalate over differing negotiation approaches and historical contexts.

