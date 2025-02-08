BJP Eyes Historic Win in Delhi: A Shift in Governance

As the Bharatiya Janata Party appears set to secure a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra expressed assurance in the party's triumph, claiming it will command an absolute majority. "Delhi is poised for a government change, thanks to BJP's credible governance marks across the nation," Malhotra confidently told ANI.

Malhotra also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, asserting that "Arvind Kejriwal's poor governance and AAP's corrupt practices stand exposed before the citizens of Delhi, prompting voters to seek change." The BJP gathered at its New Delhi office as initial trends suggested the formation of a government in the capital after a 27-year gap.

Present at the meeting were Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and National Vice President Baijayant Panda. Earlier, Sachdeva remarked that the choice voters made reflected their preference for Prime Minister Modi's governance model over Arvind Kejriwal's. As the BJP surpasses the majority mark, the results show a clear rejection of Kejriwal's methods.

Sachdeva described the election as a contest between effective and ineffective governance, citing infrastructure issues, such as contaminated water and broken roads, as examples of Kejriwal's failings. "People have embraced Modi ji's revered model of governance, rejecting Kejriwal's," he stated.

Prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, are trailing, with Sachdeva accusing them of deceit. "They've betrayed the public and will face electoral defeat. Kejriwal, Sisodia, Atishi symbolize corruption," he declared. The voter turnout stood at 60.54 percent during the February 5 polling for the 70-member assembly.

Important constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal faces Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

