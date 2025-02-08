Delhi's Political Drama: AAP's Missteps and JD(U)'s Critique
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticizes AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misrule in Delhi. He highlights Kejriwal's alleged mistreatment of migrants, especially during COVID-19. Singh mocks RJD's ambitions in Bihar amid upcoming elections, while praising Prime Minister Modi for supporting Bihar's development.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that Delhi residents have punished the party for 11 years of misgovernance.
As AAP faces potential defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Singh accused Kejriwal of mistreating migrants, treating the city as his personal territory, and failing to provide essential services like water.
Singh further derided RJD President Lalu Prasad's aspirations for his son in Bihar's upcoming polls, lauded Prime Minister Modi's funding efforts for Bihar, and noted political shifts in Delhi's election outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
