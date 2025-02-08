Left Menu

Delhi's Political Drama: AAP's Missteps and JD(U)'s Critique

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticizes AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misrule in Delhi. He highlights Kejriwal's alleged mistreatment of migrants, especially during COVID-19. Singh mocks RJD's ambitions in Bihar amid upcoming elections, while praising Prime Minister Modi for supporting Bihar's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:23 IST
Delhi's Political Drama: AAP's Missteps and JD(U)'s Critique
Rajiv Ranjan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that Delhi residents have punished the party for 11 years of misgovernance.

As AAP faces potential defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Singh accused Kejriwal of mistreating migrants, treating the city as his personal territory, and failing to provide essential services like water.

Singh further derided RJD President Lalu Prasad's aspirations for his son in Bihar's upcoming polls, lauded Prime Minister Modi's funding efforts for Bihar, and noted political shifts in Delhi's election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025