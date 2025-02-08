BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi Clinches Patparganj; BJP Surges in Delhi Polls
Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP triumphed in Patparganj constituency by over 28,000 votes, overshadowing AAP's Awadh Ojha and Congress' Anil Kumar. Supported by PM Modi's influence, BJP made significant inroads in Delhi, with AAP and Congress trailing. The elections saw a noteworthy contest between three major parties.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Singh Negi has emerged victorious in the Patparganj assembly constituency, securing a win by a margin exceeding 28,000 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission.
Negi outpaced his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opponent Awadh Ojha, who garnered 45,988 votes, and Congress contender Anil Kumar, who received 16,549 votes. Negi attributed the win to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude to the party leadership for their support.
"This victory is credited to PM Modi and his strategic insight was pivotal in swaying Delhi's populace," said Negi. Patparganj, previously held by former AAP Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, experienced fierce competition among BJP, AAP, and Congress, with prominent campaigners like Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi entering the fray.
However, despite their efforts, AAP and Congress faced setbacks, with Congress failing to secure any seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time. Meanwhile, BJP captured 12 seats and led in 35 others across the capital.
The Delhi polls, conducted on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 60.54%, with AAP's former high-profile candidate Sisodia acknowledging defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by only 600 votes, urging the victor to focus on serving the constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
