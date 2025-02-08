Left Menu

Delhi's Political Shift: Badal Applauds Departure from AAP

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader, praised Delhi residents for rejecting AAP, paving the way for BJP's resurgence. Badal accused AAP of lying and corruption, drawing parallels between its governance in Delhi and Punjab. He urged Punjabis to follow Delhiites' example in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:31 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Sukhbir Singh Badal, a senior figure in the Shiromani Akali Dal, extended his congratulations to Delhi's citizens for what he described as their role in 'exposing the lies and deceit' of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With the BJP poised to reclaim power in Delhi after more than 26 years, it marks another major political triumph, ousting the AAP from the national capital. Badal responded to these developments by suggesting that AAP's governance style has 'destroyed' both Punjab and Delhi.

Badal further suggested in a media interaction, shared on social media platform X, that AAP is involved in extensive corruption and fund mismanagement. He urged the people of Punjab to oust the AAP in the same manner as Delhi's voters in the next assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

