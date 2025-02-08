Left Menu

Fadnavis Counters Gandhi: The Battle Over Voter Irregularities in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Rahul Gandhi's accusations of voter irregularities in the 2024 state assembly elections, alleging that Gandhi is fostering mistrust in democratic institutions. Fadnavis highlighted BJP's significant win in the state elections and rejected claims of promise to Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has publicly rejected allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning voter irregularities in the state's 2024 assembly elections.

Speaking at the Jaipur Dialogues Deccan Summit Pune 2025, Fadnavis argued that the increase in voter numbers is a typical occurrence following Lok Sabha elections, attributing this to a successful campaign by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to address voter list discrepancies.

Fadnavis further accused Gandhi of bolstering urban Naxalism by expressing doubt in institutional systems and reaffirmed his belief in BJP's 2024 electoral victory, attributing it to public trust in the party's stability message as evidenced by their win in Maharashtra and similar success in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

