Defeat in Delhi: AAP Faces Major Setback Amid BJP’s Victory

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls due to corruption allegations against its leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP's relentless campaign further tarnished AAP’s image, reducing their seats from previous victories. This defeat marks AAP's first time in opposition in Delhi.

Updated: 08-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:30 IST
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a severe blow in the Delhi Assembly elections, with corruption charges looming large over its leaders. Results announced on Saturday confirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power, effectively ousting AAP from its ruling position.

Central figures in the AAP, such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, lost in their respective constituencies. This loss is notable, considering the party's prior electoral successes, winning 67 and 62 seats in the 2015 and 2020 elections respectively, now reduced to just 22.

The BJP's strategy focused on highlighting corruption and governance issues, labeling the AAP leadership as corrupt. Arrests and alleged financial misconduct among senior AAP figures further compounded the party's woes, paving the way for BJP's resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

