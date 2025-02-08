BJP's Dramatic Triumph: A New Political Era in Delhi

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed unexpected victories for the BJP, with Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah unseating AAP heavyweights, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Verma's triumph in the New Delhi seat, where he garnered 30,088 votes against Kejriwal's 25,999, positions him as a formidable BJP leader and a possible chief ministerial candidate.

Marwah's win in Jangpura, edging out Sisodia by 675 votes, also highlights the BJP's surge as it captures 48 of the 70 assembly seats. Sisodia had centered his campaign on education and governance after returning from incarceration in the Delhi excise policy case. Despite his efforts, his defeat signals a severe blow to AAP's influence.

The election results not only upset AAP's 12-year reign in Delhi but also herald the resurgence of BJP, reshaping the city's political future. While AAP trails significantly with 22 seats, the BJP's dominance marks a pivotal shift in the capital, energizing its supporters and affirming a new political era.

