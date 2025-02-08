Hostages Freed Amid Tense Ceasefire in Gaza: A Glimpse into Their Stories

Three Israeli men held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for over 16 months were released Saturday, marking a significant development in the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The individuals, Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami, were among the Israelis kidnapped during the unexpected Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of freed captives to 21 since the ceasefire's initiation on January 19, 2024.

The agreement, involving the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, has sparked both hope and fear amongst Israelis, with many concerned about the captives' health and the potential collapse of the fragile truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)