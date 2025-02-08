Hostages Freed Amid Tense Ceasefire in Gaza: A Glimpse into Their Stories
Three Israeli men were freed from Gaza after being held hostage by Hamas militants for 16 months. This release is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aiming to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The release brings hope and concerns over the welfare of the remaining captives.
Three Israeli men held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for over 16 months were released Saturday, marking a significant development in the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The individuals, Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami, were among the Israelis kidnapped during the unexpected Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of freed captives to 21 since the ceasefire's initiation on January 19, 2024.
The agreement, involving the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, has sparked both hope and fear amongst Israelis, with many concerned about the captives' health and the potential collapse of the fragile truce.
