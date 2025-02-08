Left Menu

Hostages Freed Amid Tense Ceasefire in Gaza: A Glimpse into Their Stories

Three Israeli men were freed from Gaza after being held hostage by Hamas militants for 16 months. This release is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aiming to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners. The release brings hope and concerns over the welfare of the remaining captives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:00 IST
Hostages Freed Amid Tense Ceasefire in Gaza: A Glimpse into Their Stories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Three Israeli men held hostage by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for over 16 months were released Saturday, marking a significant development in the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The individuals, Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami, were among the Israelis kidnapped during the unexpected Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of freed captives to 21 since the ceasefire's initiation on January 19, 2024.

The agreement, involving the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, has sparked both hope and fear amongst Israelis, with many concerned about the captives' health and the potential collapse of the fragile truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025