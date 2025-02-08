Left Menu

Parvesh Verma Declares Victory: A New Era for Delhi

Parvesh Verma from BJP defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma attributes this victory to the people's trust in BJP's leadership and promises to focus on honest, transparent governance. He emphasized key priorities such as cleaning the Yamuna River and reducing pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:03 IST
Parvesh Verma Declares Victory: A New Era for Delhi
Parvesh Verma
  • Country:
  • India

After a hard-fought battle, BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged victorious over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, extended gratitude to voters, describing the win as not just a personal triumph, but a mandate from the citizens of the national capital.

Verma credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda, and vowed to usher in honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. He emphasized that this electoral win represents a turning point for Delhi's future.

Highlighting key issues, Verma criticized Kejriwal for a lack of real work in Delhi over the last 11 years. He stressed the importance of addressing pollution, traffic congestion, and employment, while prioritizing cleaning the Yamuna River. The victory marks a new beginning for Delhi, Verma affirmed, with promises to work tirelessly for positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025