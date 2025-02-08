Parvesh Verma Declares Victory: A New Era for Delhi

After a hard-fought battle, BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged victorious over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, extended gratitude to voters, describing the win as not just a personal triumph, but a mandate from the citizens of the national capital.

Verma credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda, and vowed to usher in honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. He emphasized that this electoral win represents a turning point for Delhi's future.

Highlighting key issues, Verma criticized Kejriwal for a lack of real work in Delhi over the last 11 years. He stressed the importance of addressing pollution, traffic congestion, and employment, while prioritizing cleaning the Yamuna River. The victory marks a new beginning for Delhi, Verma affirmed, with promises to work tirelessly for positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)