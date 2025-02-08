BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A Shift from 'Politics of Falsehood'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hails BJP's Delhi assembly poll win, criticizing AAP's Arvind Kejriwal as corrupt. BJP secures 41 seats, indicating a political shift in the capital. Fadnavis credits PM Modi's vision, emphasizing unity and long-term impact across India.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction over the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly election, asserting that the electorate rejected the 'politics of falsehood.' He criticized former CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as a 'symbol of corruption.'
The Bharatiya Janata Party is on the verge of forming a government, having secured 41 out of 70 assembly seats, with the AAP trailing with 21 seats.
Fadnavis highlighted the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a significant factor and expressed optimism about the future influence of the BJP's unity slogan throughout India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- election
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Arvind Kejriwal
- corruption
- politics
- Modi
- AAP
- victory
ALSO READ
Security Politics: Kejriwal's Debate Heats Up
Top Stories: Explosive Incidents, Legal Battles & Global Politics
Allegations of Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Rock Delhi Politics
Hanuman Beniwal Rallies Behind AAP, Criticizes Caste Politics and Congress
Sanjay Raut Predicts Third Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra Politics