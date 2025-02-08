Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A Shift from 'Politics of Falsehood'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hails BJP's Delhi assembly poll win, criticizing AAP's Arvind Kejriwal as corrupt. BJP secures 41 seats, indicating a political shift in the capital. Fadnavis credits PM Modi's vision, emphasizing unity and long-term impact across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:25 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction over the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly election, asserting that the electorate rejected the 'politics of falsehood.' He criticized former CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as a 'symbol of corruption.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party is on the verge of forming a government, having secured 41 out of 70 assembly seats, with the AAP trailing with 21 seats.

Fadnavis highlighted the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a significant factor and expressed optimism about the future influence of the BJP's unity slogan throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

