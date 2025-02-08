BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A Shift from 'Politics of Falsehood'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction over the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly election, asserting that the electorate rejected the 'politics of falsehood.' He criticized former CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as a 'symbol of corruption.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party is on the verge of forming a government, having secured 41 out of 70 assembly seats, with the AAP trailing with 21 seats.

Fadnavis highlighted the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as a significant factor and expressed optimism about the future influence of the BJP's unity slogan throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)