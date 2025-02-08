Left Menu

Historic BJP Win in Milkipur Bypolls

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan won the Milkipur bypolls by 61,710 votes, solidifying BJP's hold over all assembly segments in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. The bypoll was crucial after the previous MLA vacated the seat. SP alleged misuse of electoral machinery by BJP.

BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan secured a significant victory in the Milkipur bypolls, winning by a margin of 61,710 votes, as per the Election Commission's records. This win reinforces the Bharatiya Janata Party's dominance across all assembly segments within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In a tightly contested race, Paswan garnered over 1.46 lakh votes, while his closest competitor from the Samajwadi Party, Ajit Prasad, received 84,687 votes. This victory follows 31 rounds of meticulous counting, culminating in a win for Paswan.

The successful outcome for the BJP in Milkipur restores their control after previously losing the seat during the 2022 Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the party's efforts and celebrated the public's continued trust in the BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

