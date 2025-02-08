Syria's Chemical Weapons Reset: OPCW's Groundbreaking Step
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) head met Syria's new leaders in a bid to improve strained relations over chemical arms. The visit aims to resolve the longstanding issue of Syria's chemical weapons compliance and enhance peace and security following Assad's government's fall.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is taking steps to mend its strained relations with Syria. During a visit to Damascus, the OPCW's head, Fernando Arias, engaged in discussions with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.
Arias emphasized the importance of this meeting as a foundational step towards closing Syria's chemical weapons file. He expressed hopes for long-term compliance, regional stability, and contributions to international peace and security. The change in Syria's leadership following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December rejuvenated hopes of eliminating chemical weapons in the nation.
Syria had initially joined the OPCW under a U.S.-Russian agreement post-2013's sarin gas attack, leading to the destruction of 1,300 metric tons of chemical stockpiles. However, for over a decade, the true scale of Syria's chemical arsenal remained hidden due to inspection obstructions. Arias sees this visit as a pivotal reset for achieving compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.
