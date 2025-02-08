Syria's Chemical Weapons Reset: OPCW's Groundbreaking Step

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is taking steps to mend its strained relations with Syria. During a visit to Damascus, the OPCW's head, Fernando Arias, engaged in discussions with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

Arias emphasized the importance of this meeting as a foundational step towards closing Syria's chemical weapons file. He expressed hopes for long-term compliance, regional stability, and contributions to international peace and security. The change in Syria's leadership following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December rejuvenated hopes of eliminating chemical weapons in the nation.

Syria had initially joined the OPCW under a U.S.-Russian agreement post-2013's sarin gas attack, leading to the destruction of 1,300 metric tons of chemical stockpiles. However, for over a decade, the true scale of Syria's chemical arsenal remained hidden due to inspection obstructions. Arias sees this visit as a pivotal reset for achieving compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)