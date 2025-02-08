BJP's Triumph: Delhi Turns 'AAP-da Mukt' in Elections
In the recent Delhi assembly elections, the BJP claimed a significant victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats, resulting in a setback for the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Jharkhand BJP's president, alongside former chief ministers, hailed this as a fresh start towards development underpinned by strong leadership and dedication.
The national capital of Delhi has witnessed a significant political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed over the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections. Securing 48 out of 70 seats, the BJP's victory marks a major setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president, attributed the victory to the people's disillusionment with false promises and increasing corruption under AAP's governance. The election results, he claimed, were a testament to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the party workers.
This victory, celebrated with fervor at the BJP's state headquarters, is seen as the beginning of a 'new era of development' for Delhi. Former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Champai Soren echoed hopes for a developed Delhi, thanking the electorate for their support.
