Left Menu

BJP's Triumph: Delhi Turns 'AAP-da Mukt' in Elections

In the recent Delhi assembly elections, the BJP claimed a significant victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats, resulting in a setback for the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Jharkhand BJP's president, alongside former chief ministers, hailed this as a fresh start towards development underpinned by strong leadership and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:08 IST
BJP's Triumph: Delhi Turns 'AAP-da Mukt' in Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital of Delhi has witnessed a significant political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed over the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the recent assembly elections. Securing 48 out of 70 seats, the BJP's victory marks a major setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president, attributed the victory to the people's disillusionment with false promises and increasing corruption under AAP's governance. The election results, he claimed, were a testament to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the party workers.

This victory, celebrated with fervor at the BJP's state headquarters, is seen as the beginning of a 'new era of development' for Delhi. Former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Champai Soren echoed hopes for a developed Delhi, thanking the electorate for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025