BJP's Triumphant Return: Secures Delhi After 26 Years

The BJP has reclaimed power in Delhi after 26 years by winning 48 out of 70 Assembly seats. Despite AAP's presence, BJP emerged victorious with 45.56% vote share. Key wins included BJP leaders defeating prominent AAP figures, while the Congress failed to secure any seats for the third time.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a triumphant return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, capturing 48 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections. The results, which were announced on Saturday, marked a significant shift in the capital's political landscape.

Key victories included BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeating prominent AAP leaders, including Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Congress was unable to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. The BJP's 45.56% vote share overtook AAP's 43.57% in a closely contested election.

Notably, AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad Iqbal achieved the highest victory margin in Matia Mahal, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora by 42,724 votes. The lowest margin victory was by BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary in Sangam Vihar, winning by just 344 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

