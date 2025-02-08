BJP's Triumphant Return: Secures Delhi After 26 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a triumphant return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, capturing 48 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections. The results, which were announced on Saturday, marked a significant shift in the capital's political landscape.

Key victories included BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah defeating prominent AAP leaders, including Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the Congress was unable to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. The BJP's 45.56% vote share overtook AAP's 43.57% in a closely contested election.

Notably, AAP candidate Aaley Mohammad Iqbal achieved the highest victory margin in Matia Mahal, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora by 42,724 votes. The lowest margin victory was by BJP's Chandan Kumar Choudhary in Sangam Vihar, winning by just 344 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)