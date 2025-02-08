BJP's Triumph in Delhi: A New Era of Leadership
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulates BJP for its decisive win in Delhi assembly polls, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. BJP's victory ends AAP's governance, capturing 48 of 70 seats. This win strengthens BJP after nearly three decades out of power, amidst upcoming Bihar elections.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, emphasizing the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a social media post, the JD(U) president expressed joy over the electoral outcome, highlighting the BJP's triumph in securing 48 out of the 70-seats, effectively unseating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The BJP's win in the capital, after a 27-year hiatus, follows recent victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, signaling a resurgence ahead of Bihar's impending assembly elections, where Kumar seeks a fifth term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Micheal Martin Re-elected as Ireland’s Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts
Prime Minister Ishiba's Mission: Strengthening Japan-US Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day.
Home Minister Amit Shah releases third part of BJP manifesto for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.