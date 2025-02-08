Left Menu

DMK Clinches Erode East Victory with Overwhelming Margin

The DMK achieves a decisive win in Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly bye-election, with candidate V C Chandhirakumar triumphing over NTK rival MK Seethalakshmi by 91,558 votes. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hails the victory as evidence of effective governance. The election follows Congress leader EVKS Elangovan's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:55 IST
DMK Candidate, Chandhirakumar. V.C (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant triumph, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has secured a commanding victory in the Erode (East) Assembly bye-elections. DMK candidate V C Chandhirakumar defeated the NTK party's MK Seethalakshmi by an impressive margin of 91,558 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the Erode constituency's electorate, affirming the victory as a testament to the state's good governance. He acknowledged the support of coalition parties and allied movements, highlighting their collective effort in the victory.

Celebrations erupted outside the DMK headquarters, while law enforcement ensured security at the vote-counting site. The by-election was conducted with the absence of AIADMK and BJP, and was necessitated by the passing of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan.

