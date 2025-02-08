Left Menu

DMK Secures Resounding Victory in Erode East Bypoll

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a substantial victory in the Erode East bypoll, defeating actor-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) by an enormous margin. The triumph is seen as a boost for M K Stalin's party ahead of next year's Assembly elections, signaling continued support for DMK's governance.

  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, achieved a sweeping victory on Saturday in the Erode East by-election, vanquishing its main competitor, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party, led by actor-politician Seeman. This victory, marked by a staggering margin, underscores DMK's fortified position ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

DMK candidate V C Chandhirakumar triumphed over NTK's M K Seethalakshmi by a margin of 91,558 votes, while NOTA (None of the Above) secured the third position with 6,109 votes. Celebrations and jubilations erupted among DMK supporters across the district and at the party's headquarters in Chennai, where jubilant workers celebrated by bursting crackers.

Stalin proclaimed the victory a testament to DMK's governance, particularly on Periyar's soil, as the by-election followed a contentious rivalry fueled by Seeman's criticisms of the revered Dravidian leader. The bypoll came about due to the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, and DMK's win fortifies its foothold in the state, echoing their historic performance in previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

