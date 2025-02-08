Left Menu

Odisha Politics Unshaken by AAP's Delhi Defeat, BJD Asserts Regional Strength

The BJD asserts that AAP's defeat in Delhi won't impact Odisha politics, emphasizing the enduring influence of regional parties. They argue that regional parties, representing local aspirations, remain crucial in Indian politics despite BJP's gains, with concerns raised about political fairness and the EC's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:02 IST
Odisha Politics Unshaken by AAP's Delhi Defeat, BJD Asserts Regional Strength
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD firmly believes that the AAP's recent electoral defeat in Delhi will not ripple through to Odisha politics, asserting the enduring strength of regional parties. BJD's Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized that state-level parties remain pivotal forces in India.

Support from Congress leader Srikant Jena highlighted that AAP's vote share was still significant despite BJP's victory, dismissing it as a broader reflection of regional party strength. Mishra noted the strategic alliances BJP forms with these parties in various states.

Concerns were highlighted by BJD leaders over potential misuse of governmental resources and the role of the Election Commission, underlining the necessity for both national and regional parties to maintain active roles to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025