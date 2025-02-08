Odisha Politics Unshaken by AAP's Delhi Defeat, BJD Asserts Regional Strength

The BJD firmly believes that the AAP's recent electoral defeat in Delhi will not ripple through to Odisha politics, asserting the enduring strength of regional parties. BJD's Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized that state-level parties remain pivotal forces in India.

Support from Congress leader Srikant Jena highlighted that AAP's vote share was still significant despite BJP's victory, dismissing it as a broader reflection of regional party strength. Mishra noted the strategic alliances BJP forms with these parties in various states.

Concerns were highlighted by BJD leaders over potential misuse of governmental resources and the role of the Election Commission, underlining the necessity for both national and regional parties to maintain active roles to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)