Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Condemns US, Japan, South Korea Military Alliances

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned military alliances between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, accusing them of raising regional tensions. Kim vowed military advancements, including nuclear development, and expressed support for Russia. The situation intensified with accusations of North Korea sending troops to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 06:16 IST
Kim Jong Un Condemns US, Japan, South Korea Military Alliances
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a firm stance against trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, which he claims is heightening tensions in the region. In response, he has pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA reported.

During a visit to the defense ministry, Kim criticized U.S. deployment of strategic nuclear assets and joint military exercises with Japanese and South Korean forces, suggesting they disrupt regional military balance. Kim emphasized North Korea's aim to maintain this balance through sustained countermeasures.

Furthermore, Kim expressed solidarity with Russia amidst its conflict with Ukraine, supporting the Russian army's efforts to uphold sovereignty. Meanwhile, speculation grows around North Korea's military support for Russia, with reports suggesting additional troop deployments amid ongoing regional military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025