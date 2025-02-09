Kim Jong Un Condemns US, Japan, South Korea Military Alliances

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a firm stance against trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, which he claims is heightening tensions in the region. In response, he has pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA reported.

During a visit to the defense ministry, Kim criticized U.S. deployment of strategic nuclear assets and joint military exercises with Japanese and South Korean forces, suggesting they disrupt regional military balance. Kim emphasized North Korea's aim to maintain this balance through sustained countermeasures.

Furthermore, Kim expressed solidarity with Russia amidst its conflict with Ukraine, supporting the Russian army's efforts to uphold sovereignty. Meanwhile, speculation grows around North Korea's military support for Russia, with reports suggesting additional troop deployments amid ongoing regional military tensions.

