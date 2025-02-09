Stalin Blasts BJP Over Deportee Shackle Drama and Mahakumbh Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, condemning the shackling of Indians deported by the US and calling out the administration's role in the Mahakumbh stampede tragedy.

Stalin accused the Centre of withholding essential funds from Tamil Nadu and criticized its response to natural disasters, warning that continued negligence would erode respect for the union government.

The CM also questioned the BJP's commitment to protecting Indian nationals, contrasting Prime Minister Modi's claims of international prestige with the treatment of 104 Indians by the US, urging for a more proactive approach in addressing these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)