Anna Hazare's Silence Amid Kejriwal's Defeat and Corruption Allegations

Anna Hazare expressed satisfaction at Arvind Kejriwal's loss in Delhi elections. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticized Hazare's silence on corruption allegations against the Modi government. Raut questioned election fairness, claiming manipulations in voter lists. Hazare blamed Kejriwal's defeat on his focus on money over principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:00 IST
Amid the recent political upheaval in Delhi, veteran social activist Anna Hazare expressed contentment at the electoral defeat of Arvind Kejriwal, as reported by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) successfully toppled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by winning 48 out of 70 seats, with Kejriwal among the notable losers.

Raut seized the moment to question Hazare's silence on the corruption allegations that have surfaced against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over recent years. He pointedly asked why Hazare remained silent during instances of alleged corruption under Modi's leadership.

Furthermore, Raut criticized election procedures since the BJP assumed power, claiming victories are achieved through manipulation and financial influence. He suggested that an alliance between AAP and Congress could have altered the Delhi election outcome. Meanwhile, Hazare reiterated his belief in the importance of integrity and blamed Kejriwal for focusing on monetary power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

