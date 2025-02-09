Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants From US

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed concerns over the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the US in shackles, stating objections have been noted and will be discussed with the US. The deportation method sparked outrage, demanding a more sensitive approach for such cases.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has sparked a wave of controversy. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a press conference on Sunday, acknowledged the growing discontent over the manner in which the individuals were deported.

The deportees were returned aboard a US military aircraft, reportedly in handcuffs, which led to significant outrage and criticism. Minister Khattar assured that the objections raised have been taken seriously by the Indian government, and discussions with US officials will be pursued to address this sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, questions remain about India's approach to dealing with illegal immigrants, especially those from neighboring Bangladesh. The minister hinted at the complexity of such deportation processes and emphasized the need for a balanced and humane method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

