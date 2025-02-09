Controversy Arises Over Deportation of Indian Immigrants From US

The recent deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States has sparked a wave of controversy. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a press conference on Sunday, acknowledged the growing discontent over the manner in which the individuals were deported.

The deportees were returned aboard a US military aircraft, reportedly in handcuffs, which led to significant outrage and criticism. Minister Khattar assured that the objections raised have been taken seriously by the Indian government, and discussions with US officials will be pursued to address this sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, questions remain about India's approach to dealing with illegal immigrants, especially those from neighboring Bangladesh. The minister hinted at the complexity of such deportation processes and emphasized the need for a balanced and humane method.

