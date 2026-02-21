Indian Government Analyzes US Tariffs Impact

The Indian government is closely monitoring recent developments regarding US tariffs and their potential impacts, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Saturday. This comes after a US Supreme Court ruling deemed President Trump's internationally imposed tariffs illegal, marking a significant blow to his administration's economic strategies.

The Supreme Court's verdict, delivered in a decisive 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, found that Trump's executive action overstepped his authority. In response, the President announced a new temporary import surcharge of 10% on goods entering the US, effective February 24, 2026.

India has been directly affected, as earlier reciprocal tariffs had reached 50% through additional levies linked to Russian crude oil purchases. Recent agreements aim to reduce these tariffs to 10%, with ongoing discussions scheduled to further solidify bilateral trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)