Indian Government Analyzes US Tariffs Impact
The Indian government is reviewing the implications of recent US tariff developments following a US Supreme Court ruling declaring Trump's tariffs illegal. A new temporary tariff is set, impacting India-US trade relations. Negotiations for an interim trade deal are planned.
The Indian government is closely monitoring recent developments regarding US tariffs and their potential impacts, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Saturday. This comes after a US Supreme Court ruling deemed President Trump's internationally imposed tariffs illegal, marking a significant blow to his administration's economic strategies.
The Supreme Court's verdict, delivered in a decisive 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, found that Trump's executive action overstepped his authority. In response, the President announced a new temporary import surcharge of 10% on goods entering the US, effective February 24, 2026.
India has been directly affected, as earlier reciprocal tariffs had reached 50% through additional levies linked to Russian crude oil purchases. Recent agreements aim to reduce these tariffs to 10%, with ongoing discussions scheduled to further solidify bilateral trade agreements.
