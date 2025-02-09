Delhi's Turning Point: BJP's Victory and AAP's Downfall
Piyush Goyal declared the Delhi assembly poll results a historic turning point, marking the end of AAP's rule. He accused AAP of stalling Delhi's development and engaging in corruption. Goyal lauded BJP's victory, promising a new era of progress and fulfillment of Viksit Bharat's dream.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal labeled the recent Delhi assembly poll results as a pivotal moment, asserting that they exposed the true nature of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.
Addressing media in Gondia, Maharashtra, Goyal accused AAP of hindering Delhi's progress and fostering corruption. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousted AAP by securing 48 seats in the 70-seat assembly, with notable defeats including Kejriwal's in New Delhi.
Goyal emphasized that February 8 would be recorded with distinction for Delhiites. He critiqued Kejriwal's governance and praised the BJP's victory as a foundation for future development, promising the realization of Viksit Bharat.
