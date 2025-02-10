Kosovo's Vetevendosje Party Poised for Victory Amid Intense Election Race

Kosovo's political landscape might be reshaped as the ruling Vetevendosje party leads the latest parliamentary elections. Despite falling short of their previous win of over 50% in 2021, they seem positioned to form the next government, according to an exit poll.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti, known for his leftist and Albanian nationalist stance, previously expressed reluctance to form a coalition unless his party secured a majority. With Vetevendosje projected to win 38.2% of votes, coalition talks seem imminent to achieve governance.

Critics highlight Kurti's strained relations with key allies, the EU and the US, and domestic shortfalls in education and health sectors. The Democratic League of Kosovo promotes rebuilding these global ties and joins NATO. The election campaign has been contentious, sparking significant fines for parties, pointing to heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)