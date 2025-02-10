Erdogan Rejects U.S. Gaza Takeover Plan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphatically rejected a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a takeover of Gaza, stating the plan is heavily influenced by the Zionist lobby and holds no practical value.

During a news conference, Erdogan conveyed that, from Turkey's standpoint, the U.S. administration's suggestions regarding Gaza do not merit discussion.

He expressed strong support for the residents of Gaza, affirming their unwavering commitment to living and thriving in their homeland, despite external pressures and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)