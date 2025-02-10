Left Menu

Erdogan Rejects U.S. Gaza Takeover Plan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed U.S. President Trump's plan to control Gaza, stating it was influenced by the Zionist lobby and was not viable. Erdogan emphasized the determination of Gaza's people to remain in their homeland, underscoring their resilience in maintaining their presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-02-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphatically rejected a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a takeover of Gaza, stating the plan is heavily influenced by the Zionist lobby and holds no practical value.

During a news conference, Erdogan conveyed that, from Turkey's standpoint, the U.S. administration's suggestions regarding Gaza do not merit discussion.

He expressed strong support for the residents of Gaza, affirming their unwavering commitment to living and thriving in their homeland, despite external pressures and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

