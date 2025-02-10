Left Menu

Opposition Disunity Fuels BJP's Delhi Triumph

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the disarray among opposition parties, particularly AAP and Congress, for contributing to the BJP's win in the Delhi assembly polls. An editorial argues that internal rivalries undermine alliances, facilitating what it describes as autocratic rule under Modi and Shah, impacting democratic processes nationwide.

  • India

In the aftermath of the Delhi assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has pointed fingers at the infighting between India bloc allies, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, as a major factor leading to the BJP's victory.

An editorial in the Sena's Marathi daily 'Saamana' questioned the effectiveness of opposition alliances when their constituents combat each other instead of the ruling BJP. With BJP clinching 48 of the 70 seats, the AAP saw a significant loss with only 22 seats, while the Congress failed to secure any.

The editorial stressed that such discord, also evident in Maharashtra's recent polls, only strengthens the BJP's position. Criticisms were also directed at Anna Hazare for his silence on alleged corruption under Modi's administration, contrasting his past role in anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

