Diplomatic Shoals: Negotiations Stalled on Ukraine Conflict

Russia awaits viable offers to initiate Ukraine talks, emphasizing its stakes. U.S. President Trump mentions progress in negotiations, despite mixed messages from both sides. Russia maintains its stance for NATO limitation and protection of Russian interests in Ukraine, while Ukraine insists on sovereignty and NATO inclusion.

Updated: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:04 IST
Moscow remains on standby for a concrete offer to commence discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict, according to Russia's deputy foreign minister. This statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump noted progress in negotiations aimed at concluding the war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin emphasized the necessity for tangible action reflecting Russia's interests and addressing crisis root causes. However, he stated that no such proposals have been presented so far, as reported by RIA news agency.

The discourse around potential negotiations between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is evolving, with Trump indicating recent communication and the prospect of further talks. Meanwhile, deliberations are compounded by varied messages from both Washington and Moscow.

