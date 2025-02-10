Left Menu

AIADMK Unveils New Delhi Hub Honoring Iconic Leaders

The AIADMK inaugurated its new office 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Maaligai' in Delhi. This event was virtually led by General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The office, named after MG Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, signifies a key expansion for the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:41 IST
AIADMK Unveils New Delhi Hub Honoring Iconic Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its new office, 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Maaligai,' in the nation's capital, Delhi.

General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami spearheaded the virtual launch, accompanied by senior party leaders such as SP Velumani, P Thangamani, and others, from the party headquarters.

Located on MB Road, Pushp Vihar, the newly constructed facility is named in tribute to the party's founder MG Ramachandran and former leader J Jayalalithaa, underscoring their lasting legacy within the AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025