AIADMK Unveils New Delhi Hub Honoring Iconic Leaders

The AIADMK marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its new office, 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR-Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Maaligai,' in the nation's capital, Delhi.

General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami spearheaded the virtual launch, accompanied by senior party leaders such as SP Velumani, P Thangamani, and others, from the party headquarters.

Located on MB Road, Pushp Vihar, the newly constructed facility is named in tribute to the party's founder MG Ramachandran and former leader J Jayalalithaa, underscoring their lasting legacy within the AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)