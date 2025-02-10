Left Menu

AAP Accepts Defeat in Delhi, Prepares for Future Challenges with Strategic Meeting

Following a significant loss in the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party's MP Malvinder Singh Kang announced a strategic meeting with party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann. Despite the setback, the party is focused on future strategies and upcoming Punjab elections in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:45 IST
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has acknowledged its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it witnessed a drastic reduction in seat count from 62 in 2020 to 22. AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang affirmed that the party accepts the mandate but remains committed to its political battle.

Chief Arvind Kejriwal plans to convene an 'organizational meeting' on February 11 with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders to strategize for the future. The meeting aims to assess the Delhi election results and prepare for the 2027 Punjab elections.

The setback comes as the BJP secured a commanding victory in Delhi, securing 48 seats and ending a 27-year gap in its rule. Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized AAP's performance, claiming the defeat reveals the party's dishonesty and unmet promises, potentially impacting their future in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

